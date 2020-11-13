Global  
 

Combo pill alone and with aspirin lowers heart disease risk

Science Daily Friday, 13 November 2020
A 'polypill' is a single pill that includes multiple medications to control more than one health risk factor (such as heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, stroke). In this large, international trial, the polypill included blood pressure and cholesterol lowering medications for people at risk for heart disease. Results from the randomized, placebo-controlled trial show that the combination of a polypill plus aspirin reduced cardiovascular disease by 31%, and the polypill without aspirin reduced CVD by 21%.
 A new medication has been found to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke by up to 40%. The "polypill" mixes 3 blood pressure meds and a cholesterol-lowering drug has been found to lower heart attack risk by 20%. According to UPI, when the polypill is taken with aspirin, the lowered risk results...

