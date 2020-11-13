Combo pill alone and with aspirin lowers heart disease risk
Friday, 13 November 2020 () A 'polypill' is a single pill that includes multiple medications to control more than one health risk factor (such as heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, stroke). In this large, international trial, the polypill included blood pressure and cholesterol lowering medications for people at risk for heart disease. Results from the randomized, placebo-controlled trial show that the combination of a polypill plus aspirin reduced cardiovascular disease by 31%, and the polypill without aspirin reduced CVD by 21%.
A new medication has been found to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke by up to 40%. The "polypill" mixes 3 blood pressure meds and a cholesterol-lowering drug has been found to lower heart attack risk by 20%. According to UPI, when the polypill is taken with aspirin, the lowered risk results...
A new study by the American Heart Association (AHA) has found that adding chilli peppers to a diet can contribute to a longer life. According to Fox News, the American Heart Association presented their..
Ahead of World Diabetes Day (November 14), a new report has called for action to close the gap in diabetes prevention and care. Worldwide, 463 million people have diabetes, with 80% from low-income and..
People who use e-cigarettes have a roughly 30% higher risk of developing respiratory illness.
The increased risk includes conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema, bronchitis,..