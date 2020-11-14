Global  
 

NASA, SpaceX delay launch of four astronauts into space to Sunday

Space Daily Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
NASA, SpaceX delay launch of four astronauts into space to SundayWashington DC (UPI) Nov 13, 2020

Citing a forecast for windy conditions in the Atlantic Ocean, NASA and SpaceX have pushed back the Crew-1 launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station to Sunday evening from Saturday. Liftoff on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket now is planned for 7:27 p.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center, with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut S
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: NASA And SpaceX To Launch Crew-1 On Sunday

NASA And SpaceX To Launch Crew-1 On Sunday 03:41

 Mike Augustyniak spoke to NASA astronaut Dr. Mike Barrett ahead of the first fully crewed commercial mission to the international space station (3:41) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Nov. 14, 2020

