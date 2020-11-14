NASA, SpaceX delay launch of four astronauts into space to Sunday
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Nov 13, 2020
Citing a forecast for windy conditions in the Atlantic Ocean, NASA and SpaceX have pushed back the Crew-1 launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station to Sunday evening from Saturday. Liftoff on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket now is planned for 7:27 p.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center, with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japanese astronaut S
Four astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center on Sunday for SpaceX's second crew launch, coming up next weekend.For NASA, it marks the long-awaited start of... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS News •NPR