Marines activate U.S. Space Command component
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Washington DC (UPI) Nov 13, 2020
A Marine Corps component of the U.S. Space Command has been activated, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger announced on Friday. The organization, Marine Corps Forces Space Command, or MARFORSPACE, joins the Marines' Cyberspace Command as a service component of USSPACECOM, which is responsible for military operations in outer space - defined as 100 kilometers, or 62 miles, abov
