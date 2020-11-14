Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marines activate U.S. Space Command component

Space Daily Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Marines activate U.S. Space Command componentWashington DC (UPI) Nov 13, 2020

A Marine Corps component of the U.S. Space Command has been activated, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger announced on Friday. The organization, Marine Corps Forces Space Command, or MARFORSPACE, joins the Marines' Cyberspace Command as a service component of USSPACECOM, which is responsible for military operations in outer space - defined as 100 kilometers, or 62 miles, abov
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Flag-raising in Bel Air honors Marines birthday, veterans [Video]

Flag-raising in Bel Air honors Marines birthday, veterans

A Marine flag-raising took place Tuesday morning outside the Harford County office building in Bel AIr to honor the 245th birthday of the U.S. Marines and salute veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Five..

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 00:47Published
Two Marines Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot [Video]

Two Marines Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Thirteen people were charged on Thursday of an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Now, CNN reveals that of those charged, two are former Marines. The US Marine..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published