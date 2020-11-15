Retreating Glacier Presents Landslide Threat, Tsunami Risk in Alaskan Fjord Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Using NASA satellite imagery and software processing approaches, a group of geoscientists has discovered a landslide-generated tsunami threat in Barry Arm, Alaska, that will likely affect tourists and locals in the surrounding area in the next 20 years. The Barry Arm Glacier has diminished rapidly in the last decade due to climate change, causing the surrounding terrain to become unstable.

