Retreating Glacier Presents Landslide Threat, Tsunami Risk in Alaskan Fjord
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Greenbelt MD (SPX) Nov 16, 2020
Using NASA satellite imagery and software processing approaches, a group of geoscientists has discovered a landslide-generated tsunami threat in Barry Arm, Alaska, that will likely affect tourists and locals in the surrounding area in the next 20 years. The Barry Arm Glacier has diminished rapidly in the last decade due to climate change, causing the surrounding terrain to become unstable.
