Thousands flee as Typhoon Vamco nears Vietnam

Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Hanoi (AFP) Nov 14, 2020
Thousands of people fled their homes in Vietnam Saturday as Typhoon Vamco barrelled towards central regions already pummelled by weeks of successive storms. Airports have been shut, beaches closed and a fishing ban put in place, as the country braces for winds of up to 100 kilometres (60 miles) per hour when the typhoon makes landfall on Sunday, likely close to Hue. Thousands of people h
Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, battered a nation still reeling from Goni, the world's most powerful typhoon this year that killed 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes early in November.