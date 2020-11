Thousands flee as Typhoon Vamco nears Vietnam

Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Hanoi (AFP) Nov 14, 2020Thousands of people fled their homes in Vietnam Saturday as Typhoon Vamco barrelled towards central regions already pummelled by weeks of successive storms. Airports have been shut, beaches closed and a fishing ban put in place, as the country braces for winds of up to 100 kilometres (60 miles) per hour when the typhoon makes landfall on Sunday, likely close to Hue. Thousands of people h