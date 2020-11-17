Scientists show former piece of Pacific Ocean floor sliding beneath China Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Nov 16, 2020



Using high-resolution seismic imaging, geologists have successfully surveyed the top and bottom of a water-rich oceanic tectonic plate, a former piece of the Pacific Ocean floor, sliding some 400 miles beneath northeastern China. The feat, described this month in the journal Nature Geoscience, marks the first time scientists have characterized the top and bottom of a rocky tectonic plat

