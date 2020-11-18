Omnispace Selects Exolaunch to Deliver Two Next-Generation Satellites
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Tysons VA (SPX) Nov 18, 2020
Omnispace, the company that is reinventing mobile communications by building a global hybrid network, today signed a launch agreement with Exolaunch, the rideshare launch and deployment services provider for the New Space industry. Exolaunch will deliver two Thales Alenia Space-built satellites into orbit aboard SpaceX's rideshare missions. Exolaunch will provide launch, mission management