Xi touts China's huge economy as base of free trade in APEC speech

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mali trade unions launch three-day national strike



Civil servants are demanding better pay and conditions and are calling for the release of their colleagues who have been taken hostage. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 2 days ago China's economy shakes off COVID slump



China's factory output rose faster than expected in October and retail sales sped up, as the recovery in the world's second-largest economy from its COVID-19 slump gathered momentum. Ciara Lee reports Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 4 days ago Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US



A China-backed free trade bloc, spanning 30% of the world's economy, was formed at a virtual summit on Sunday in a move that likely gives Beijing greater influence and leaves Washington on the outside... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources In APEC speech, Xi touts China’s economy as base of free trade He vows to keep the economy open, slams protectionism

Hindu 1 day ago



