Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Very hungry and angry, caterpillars head-butt to get what they want

Science Daily Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
When food is scarce, monarch butterfly caterpillars go from docile to domineering. The results look something like a combination of boxing and 'bumper' cars. The less food, the more likely caterpillars were to try to head-butt each other out of the way to get their fill, lunging and knocking aside other caterpillars to ensure their own survival. And, they are most aggressive right before the final stages of their metamorphosis.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Beautiful but venomous caterpillar caused widespread terror after social media post [Video]

Beautiful but venomous caterpillar caused widespread terror after social media post

The hickory tussock moth caterpillar, also known as the hickory tiger moth caterpillar is a beautiful creature that looks soft and furry. It's appearance almost invites one to pick it up or to..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:51Published