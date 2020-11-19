Very hungry and angry, caterpillars head-butt to get what they want Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

When food is scarce, monarch butterfly caterpillars go from docile to domineering. The results look something like a combination of boxing and 'bumper' cars. The less food, the more likely caterpillars were to try to head-butt each other out of the way to get their fill, lunging and knocking aside other caterpillars to ensure their own survival. And, they are most aggressive right before the final stages of their metamorphosis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Beautiful but venomous caterpillar caused widespread terror after social media post



The hickory tussock moth caterpillar, also known as the hickory tiger moth caterpillar is a beautiful creature that looks soft and furry. It's appearance almost invites one to pick it up or to.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:51 Published on October 13, 2020

