Scientists defy nature to make insta-bling at room temperature
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
An international team of scientists has defied nature to make diamonds in minutes in a laboratory at room temperature - a process that normally requires billions of years, huge amounts of pressure and super-hot temperatures.
