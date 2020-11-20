Global  
 

Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich Satellite Prepared for Launch

Space Daily Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich Satellite Prepared for LaunchPasadena CA (JPL) Nov 20, 2020

Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, the latest in a series of spacecraft designed to monitor our oceans, is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The satellite will be followed in 2025 by its twin, Sentinel-6B. Together, the pair is tasked with extending our nearly 30-year-long record of global sea surface height measurements. Instrum
