Graduating Hong Kong students display banned pro-democracy slogans Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 19, 2020



Dozens of graduating Hong Kong students displayed slogans on Thursday that authorities have declared illegal in a rare act of defiance against a sweeping new national security law imposed on the city by Beijing. The law was unveiled in June and outlawed certain political views, such as advocating for independence or greater autonomy from Beijing. It has all but wiped out the mass democr Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 19, 2020Dozens of graduating Hong Kong students displayed slogans on Thursday that authorities have declared illegal in a rare act of defiance against a sweeping new national security law imposed on the city by Beijing. The law was unveiled in June and outlawed certain political views, such as advocating for independence or greater autonomy from Beijing. It has all but wiped out the mass democr 👓 View full article

