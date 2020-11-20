Graduating Hong Kong students display banned pro-democracy slogans

Global  
 

Graduating Hong Kong students display banned pro-democracy slogansHong Kong (AFP) Nov 19, 2020

Dozens of graduating Hong Kong students displayed slogans on Thursday that authorities have declared illegal in a rare act of defiance against a sweeping new national security law imposed on the city by Beijing. The law was unveiled in June and outlawed certain political views, such as advocating for independence or greater autonomy from Beijing. It has all but wiped out the mass democr
 A new national security law has all but wiped out the mass democracy protests that rocked the city last year and has left swathes of the population too scared to speak out.View on euronews

