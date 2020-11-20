Field geology at Mars' equator points to ancient megaflood
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Floods of unimaginable magnitude once washed through Gale Crater on Mars' equator around 4 billion years ago - a finding that hints at the possibility that life may have existed there, according to data collected by NASA's Curiosity rover.
