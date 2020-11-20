Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Field geology at Mars' equator points to ancient megaflood

Science Daily Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Floods of unimaginable magnitude once washed through Gale Crater on Mars' equator around 4 billion years ago - a finding that hints at the possibility that life may have existed there, according to data collected by NASA's Curiosity rover.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like