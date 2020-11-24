Hong Kong activists including Joshua Wong plead guilty at protest trial
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 23, 2020
Prominent Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong and two other leading activists pleaded guilty on Monday at the start of a trial over their involvement in last year's protests, with the trio saying they were expecting jail terms. Hong Kong was convulsed by seven straight months of huge and often violent democracy rallies last year in which millions took to the streets. Beijing and local author
Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 23, 2020
Prominent Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong and two other leading activists pleaded guilty on Monday at the start of a trial over their involvement in last year's protests, with the trio saying they were expecting jail terms. Hong Kong was convulsed by seven straight months of huge and often violent democracy rallies last year in which millions took to the streets. Beijing and local author
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources