Hong Kong activists including Joshua Wong plead guilty at protest trial

Terra Daily Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Hong Kong activists including Joshua Wong plead guilty at protest trialHong Kong (AFP) Nov 23, 2020

Prominent Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong and two other leading activists pleaded guilty on Monday at the start of a trial over their involvement in last year's protests, with the trio saying they were expecting jail terms. Hong Kong was convulsed by seven straight months of huge and often violent democracy rallies last year in which millions took to the streets. Beijing and local author
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong activists detained for illegal assembly

Hong Kong activists detained for illegal assembly 01:48

 Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday (November 23) after pleading guilty to charges of organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Bryan Wood reports.

