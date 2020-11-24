Potential treatment against antibiotic-resistant bacteria causing gonorrhea and meningitis Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A team has demonstrated the effectiveness of an inexpensive molecule to fight antibiotic-resistant strains of the bacteria responsible for gonorrhea and meningococcal meningitis. These two infections affect millions of people worldwide. 👓 View full article

