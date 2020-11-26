Global  
 

Don't cut foreign aid, Malala Yousafzai urges UK

Don't cut foreign aid, Malala Yousafzai urges UKLondon (AFP) Nov 25, 2020

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged Britain not to cut overseas aid, ahead of a major announcement by the country's finance minister on Wednesday. Rishi Sunak is expected to suspend a legal commitment to spend 0.7 percent of gross national income on international development. Reports suggest he will cut the level of aid to 0.5 percent in his Spending Review, as the government seeks
