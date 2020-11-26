Don't cut foreign aid, Malala Yousafzai urges UK Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

London (AFP) Nov 25, 2020



Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged Britain not to cut overseas aid, ahead of a major announcement by the country's finance minister on Wednesday. Rishi Sunak is expected to suspend a legal commitment to spend 0.7 percent of gross national income on international development. Reports suggest he will cut the level of aid to 0.5 percent in his Spending Review, as the government seeks London (AFP) Nov 25, 2020Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged Britain not to cut overseas aid, ahead of a major announcement by the country's finance minister on Wednesday. Rishi Sunak is expected to suspend a legal commitment to spend 0.7 percent of gross national income on international development. Reports suggest he will cut the level of aid to 0.5 percent in his Spending Review, as the government seeks 👓 View full article

