US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any 'threats' Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Washington (AFP) Nov 28, 2020



A US aircraft carrier group has moved back into the Gulf region, but a navy spokeswoman said Saturday its return was not triggered by any "threats" after the killing in Iran of a top nuclear scientist. Tensions in the region are extraordinarily high after the assassination Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an act still unclaimed but which Iran has blamed on close US ally Israel. But naval co

