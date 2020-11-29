Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any 'threats'

Energy Daily Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any 'threats'Washington (AFP) Nov 28, 2020

A US aircraft carrier group has moved back into the Gulf region, but a navy spokeswoman said Saturday its return was not triggered by any "threats" after the killing in Iran of a top nuclear scientist. Tensions in the region are extraordinarily high after the assassination Friday of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an act still unclaimed but which Iran has blamed on close US ally Israel. But naval co
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

USS Nimitz to Gulf as Iran War Threat Grows

 A US aircraft carrier group has moved back into the Gulf region, but a navy spokeswoman said Saturday its return was not triggered by any "threats" after the...
Newsmax