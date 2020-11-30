Sydney records hottest November night as heatwave sweeps city

Diego Maradona memorialized on Columbian monument



A monument in Barranquilla City, Columbia is lit up in the colors of Argentina while displaying a message paying tribute to Diego Maradona on Wednesday night, November 25. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago

Homeless take refuge at Delhi's night shelters as temperature dips



Homeless people took refuge at a night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan on night of November 21 as temperature dipped in the national capital. Anas, who stays at a night shelter said, "I've come to Delhi in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36 Published 2 weeks ago