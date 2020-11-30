Sydney records hottest November night as heatwave sweeps city
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Sydney (AFP) Nov 29, 2020
Sydney recorded its hottest November night as Australia's largest city suffered through a weekend heatwave that saw daytime temperatures peak above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The overnight temperature did not drop below 25.3 degrees Celsius Saturday into Sunday in central Sydney, according to the meteorology bureau, making it the hottest November night since records began.
