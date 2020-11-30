Global  
 

Connection between gut bacteria and vitamin D levels

Science Daily Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Researchers discovered that the makeup of a person's gut microbiome is linked to their levels of active vitamin D, and revealed a new understanding of vitamin D and how it's typically measured.
