Connection between gut bacteria and vitamin D levels Monday, 30 November 2020

Researchers discovered that the makeup of a person's gut microbiome is linked to their levels of active vitamin D, and revealed a new understanding of vitamin D and how it's typically measured. 👓 View full article

