First meta-analysis shows promise for yoga, meditation, mindfulness in concussion Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Chronic concussion symptoms are notoriously difficult to treat. But a researcher who is also a yoga instructor and has been teaching yoga for 17 years - is hoping that a recent study, the first-ever meta-analysis looking at the use of yoga, meditation, and mindfulness-based interventions for the effective treatment of chronic concussion symptoms, will offer hope to those still struggling with their symptoms. 👓 View full article

