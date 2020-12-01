U.S., British, Saudi navies train in mine countermeasures
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Washington DC (UPI) Nov 30, 2020
United States, British and Saudi forces concluded a four-day mine countermeasures training exercise in the Arabian Gulf, the U.S. Navy announced. The exercise was conducted earlier in November and involved the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Britain's Royal Navy and the U.S. Navy. It focused on enhancing the search for maritime mines and communications operability between the three participat
