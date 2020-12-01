Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S., British, Saudi navies train in mine countermeasures

Energy Daily Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
U.S., British, Saudi navies train in mine countermeasuresWashington DC (UPI) Nov 30, 2020

United States, British and Saudi forces concluded a four-day mine countermeasures training exercise in the Arabian Gulf, the U.S. Navy announced. The exercise was conducted earlier in November and involved the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Britain's Royal Navy and the U.S. Navy. It focused on enhancing the search for maritime mines and communications operability between the three participat
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like