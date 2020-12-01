U.S., British, Saudi navies train in mine countermeasures Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Nov 30, 2020



United States, British and Saudi forces concluded a four-day mine countermeasures training exercise in the Arabian Gulf, the U.S. Navy announced. The exercise was conducted earlier in November and involved the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Britain's Royal Navy and the U.S. Navy. It focused on enhancing the search for maritime mines and communications operability between the three participat Washington DC (UPI) Nov 30, 2020United States, British and Saudi forces concluded a four-day mine countermeasures training exercise in the Arabian Gulf, the U.S. Navy announced. The exercise was conducted earlier in November and involved the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Britain's Royal Navy and the U.S. Navy. It focused on enhancing the search for maritime mines and communications operability between the three participat 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

