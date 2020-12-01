Atlantic hurricane season ends with records driven by climate change
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Nov 30, 2020
Earlier this month, Iota became the 30th named storm in 2020, making this year's Atlantic hurricane season - which ends today - one for the record books. According to a number of climate scientists, global warming set the stage for this year's surge of storms. In addition to testing the infrastructure and emergency response capabilities of coastal communities, the season's stor