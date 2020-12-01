Global  
 

Photo of Texas Doctor Comforting Elderly COVID-19 Patient Goes Viral

VOA News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Joseph Varon said the elderly man in the picture is 'doing much better. We are hoping that before the end of the week he'll be able to get out of the hospital'
