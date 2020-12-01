Global  
 

Why scientists should welcome charges against GNS over the Whakaari / White Island tragedy

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Why scientists should welcome charges against GNS over the Whakaari / White Island tragedyOPINION: The decision by WorkSafe , a government agency focused on workplace safety, to bring criminal charges against 13 parties in relation to last December's eruption of Whakaari/White Island heralds a new chapter for volcano...
News video: New Zealand charges 13 for Whakaari volcano eruption

New Zealand charges 13 for Whakaari volcano eruption 01:24

 New Zealand's workplace regulator, WorkSafe, has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people. Bryan Wood reports.

