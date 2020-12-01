Global  
 

Iconic dome at Arecibo Observatory collapses

Space Daily Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Iconic dome at Arecibo Observatory collapsesWashington DC (UPI) Dec 01, 2020

The iconic Arecibo Observatory radio telescope in Puero Rico, the most powerful in the world, was destroyed Tuesday morning in an uncontrolled collapse. The 57-year-old facility had hosted Nobel Prize-winning scientists and blockbuster Hollywood movies alike over the years. But the dome containing instruments that weighed over 1 million pounds crashed into the dish below at 6:55 a.m. ES
