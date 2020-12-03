Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best region for life on Mars was far below surface

Space Daily Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Best region for life on Mars was far below surfaceNew Brunswick NJ (SPX) Dec 03, 2020

The most habitable region for life on Mars would have been up to several miles below its surface, likely due to subsurface melting of thick ice sheets fueled by geothermal heat, a Rutgers-led study concludes. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, may help resolve what's known as the faint young sun paradox - a lingering key question in Mars science. "Even if greenhous
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: What Makes the Red Planet Red, Anyway?

What Makes the Red Planet Red, Anyway? 00:59

 The planet’s surface was likely once black, until something happened in its distant past to create a layer of rusty dust.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Ancient Megaflood' Once Washed Across Martian Surface, Study Shows [Video]

'Ancient Megaflood' Once Washed Across Martian Surface, Study Shows

Wave-shaped features in the rock, nearly identical to those left behind by melting ice on Earth, point to raging flash floods in the Red Planet’s Gale Crater.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:12Published
Planetary Scientists Find Farming On Mars May Be Harder Than Previously Thought [Video]

Planetary Scientists Find Farming On Mars May Be Harder Than Previously Thought

Recreating Martian soil has revealed yet another hurdle for life on Mars.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published
Clay Soil at Earth’s Driest Desert May Be the Key to Finding Life on Mars [Video]

Clay Soil at Earth’s Driest Desert May Be the Key to Finding Life on Mars

Scientists have found diverse microbes in the clay-rich soil at Chile’s Atacama Desert, and something similar might be happening on Mars.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published