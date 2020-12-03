Best region for life on Mars was far below surface
New Brunswick NJ (SPX) Dec 03, 2020
The most habitable region for life on Mars would have been up to several miles below its surface, likely due to subsurface melting of thick ice sheets fueled by geothermal heat, a Rutgers-led study concludes. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, may help resolve what's known as the faint young sun paradox - a lingering key question in Mars science. "Even if greenhous