Second cyclone in a week threatens Sri Lanka, India
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Colombo (AFP) Dec 2, 2020
Sri Lanka and southern India battened down the hatches for the second time in a week on Wednesday ahead of the scheduled arrival of another cyclone from the Bay of Bengal. Burevi will pack gusts of up to 100 kilometres (60 miles) an hour when it makes landfall late on Wednesday in Sri Lanka before moving west and hitting India around 24 hours later, forecasters said. Warning of a storm s
