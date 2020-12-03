Second cyclone in a week threatens Sri Lanka, India

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Drone footage captures Cyclone Burevi's damage in Sri Lanka



Cyclonic storm Burevi made landfall in Sri Lanka and caused massive damage in the country, as over 75,000 people were evacuated, 10,300 people were displaced and 11 people died. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published 3 days ago A Minute Of Kindness: Free Mobile Library For Kids On The Back Of A Motorbike In Sri Lanka



In 2017 Mahinda Dasanayaka started ‘Book & Me’, a mobile library providing free books and documentary screenings for children in remote Kegalle, northeast Sri Lanka. Dasanayaka who works as a child.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago Sri Lanka Muslims refuse to claim cremated COVID-19 relatives



Why some Muslims in Sri Lanka are refusing to collect the remains of their loved ones who died of COVID-19. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:22 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Cyclone hits Sri Lanka as southern India hunkers down Colombo (AFP) Dec 3, 2020 Cyclone Burevi hit Sri Lanka overnight, rattling the island nation but leaving it relatively unscathed on its way to southern India,...

Terra Daily 1 week ago



