Second cyclone in a week threatens Sri Lanka, India

Terra Daily Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Second cyclone in a week threatens Sri Lanka, IndiaColombo (AFP) Dec 2, 2020

Sri Lanka and southern India battened down the hatches for the second time in a week on Wednesday ahead of the scheduled arrival of another cyclone from the Bay of Bengal. Burevi will pack gusts of up to 100 kilometres (60 miles) an hour when it makes landfall late on Wednesday in Sri Lanka before moving west and hitting India around 24 hours later, forecasters said. Warning of a storm s
News video: Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates

 A week after severe cylonic storm ‘Nivar’ battered the state of Tamil Nadu, now the state is bracing for cyclone ‘Burevi’. Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department. In view...

Drone footage captures Cyclone Burevi's damage in Sri Lanka

Drone footage captures Cyclone Burevi's damage in Sri Lanka

Cyclonic storm Burevi made landfall in Sri Lanka and caused massive damage in the country, as over 75,000 people were evacuated, 10,300 people were displaced and 11 people died.

A Minute Of Kindness: Free Mobile Library For Kids On The Back Of A Motorbike In Sri Lanka

A Minute Of Kindness: Free Mobile Library For Kids On The Back Of A Motorbike In Sri Lanka

In 2017 Mahinda Dasanayaka started ‘Book & Me’, a mobile library providing free books and documentary screenings for children in remote Kegalle, northeast Sri Lanka. Dasanayaka who works as a child..

Sri Lanka Muslims refuse to claim cremated COVID-19 relatives

Sri Lanka Muslims refuse to claim cremated COVID-19 relatives

Why some Muslims in Sri Lanka are refusing to collect the remains of their loved ones who died of COVID-19.

Cyclone hits Sri Lanka as southern India hunkers down

 Colombo (AFP) Dec 3, 2020 Cyclone Burevi hit Sri Lanka overnight, rattling the island nation but leaving it relatively unscathed on its way to southern India,...
Terra Daily