Cyclone hits Sri Lanka as southern India hunkers down
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Colombo (AFP) Dec 3, 2020
Cyclone Burevi hit Sri Lanka overnight, rattling the island nation but leaving it relatively unscathed on its way to southern India, officials said Thursday. Burevi, the second cyclone in the southern Bay of Bengal in a week, slammed into north-eastern Sri Lanka just before midnight (1830 GMT). Packing winds up to 100 kilometres (60 miles) an hour, it soaked parts of the country but caus
