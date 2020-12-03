Global  
 

Cluster of Alaskan islands could be single, interconnected giant volcano

Science Daily Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
A small group of volcanic islands in Alaska's Aleutian chain might be part of a single, undiscovered giant volcano, say scientists. If the researchers' suspicions are correct, the newfound volcanic caldera would belong to the same category of volcanoes as the Yellowstone Caldera and other volcanoes that have had super-eruptions with severe global consequences.
 As if we needed more upsetting right news right now, geologists have reason to suspect that a cluster of Alaskan islands is actually part of an interconnected volcanic system of the same kind seen at Yellowstone National Park. Called the Islands of the Four Mountains (IFM), this volcanic archipelago...

