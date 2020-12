UK insists can achieve 68 percent emissions cut by 2030

Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

London (AFP) Dec 4, 2020Britain insisted Friday it can meet a new commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than two-thirds this decade compared to 1990 levels, the fastest reduction target of any major economy. The government announced the aim late Thursday to reduce UK emissions by at least 68 percent by 2030, as part of legally-binding plans for the country to become carbon neutral by 2050. It comes