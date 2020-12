You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reporter Updates: How Long Does Immunity Last After A COVID-19 Infection?



How long does the immune response last after you've had a COVID-19 infection? Researchers have honed in on some clues involving immune system cells that adapt to microbial invaders; KDKA's Dr. Maria.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:29 Published 3 weeks ago Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly



A new study reveals a COVID-19 vaccine under development in England safely promotes an immune response against the virus. According to UPI, the vaccine is in Phase 2 of clinical trials with Astra.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago Coronavirus Immunity Can Last for More Than 6 Months, New Study Finds



Coronavirus Immunity, Can Last for More Than 6 Months, New Study Finds. Researchers from the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, UC San Diego and the Icahn School of Medicine published the study.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago