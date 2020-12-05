Global  
 

China unfurls its first fabric flag on moon

Space Daily Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
China unfurls its first fabric flag on moonWashington DC (UPI) Dec 04, 2020

China's Chang'e-5 lander departed the moon after spending two days on the surface, leaving behind its first official flag. China brought two flags on previous missions, but the one left Thursday was the first one made of fabric, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. said. The fabric and rod structure of the flag were treated to be protected during extreme temperatures on the lu
 The lander unfurled what the space administration called the first free-standing Chinese flag on the moon.
