China unfurls its first fabric flag on moon

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China’s Chang’e-5 Makes Historical Ascent Off the Moon



It’s truly a feat of physics, engineering and math. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:01 Published 1 day ago Lunar first for China as spacecraft takes off from Moon



A Chinese spacecraft has lifted off from the Moon with a cargo of lunar rocks,beginning the first stage of its return to Earth. Chang'e 5 is the thirdChinese spacecraft to land on the Moon and the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago Amid China stand-off & Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces



As border tension with China stretches on, the Government of India announced its decision to dedicate the month of December to the country's armed forces. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources China plants flag on the moon as spacecraft lifts off The lander unfurled what the space administration called the first free-standing Chinese flag on the moon.

CBS News 1 day ago



