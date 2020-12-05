China unfurls its first fabric flag on moon

Saturday, 5 December 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Dec 04, 2020
China's Chang'e-5 lander departed the moon after spending two days on the surface, leaving behind its first official flag. China brought two flags on previous missions, but the one left Thursday was the first one made of fabric, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. said. The fabric and rod structure of the flag were treated to be protected during extreme temperatures on the lu
China has released images of its first free standing flag on the moon as its lunar mission took off from the surface. Beijing has been making increasingly ambitious trips to the moon, and this time its mission is to bring back lunar rocks, the first time a country has tried to do so since the Soviet...