US in discussions with Huawei on Meng Wanzhou's return to China: WSJ

Energy Daily Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
US in discussions with Huawei on Meng Wanzhou's return to China: WSJWashington (AFP) Dec 4, 2020

The US government is discussing a deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei that could see its detained finance chief Meng Wanzhou allowed to return to China, the Wall Street Journal said. Meng was arrested in Vancouver in 2018 on a US warrant and is fighting extradition to the US over charges Huawei violated American sanctions on Iran, in a case that has plunged Canada-China relations into crisi
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China

U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China 01:24

 The U.S. Department of Justice is discussing a deal that would let Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou return to China from Canada, a person familiar with the matter said. Gloria Tso reports.

