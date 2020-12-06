US in discussions with Huawei on Meng Wanzhou's return to China: WSJ
The US government is discussing a deal with Chinese tech giant Huawei that could see its detained finance chief Meng Wanzhou allowed to return to China, the Wall Street Journal said. Meng was arrested in Vancouver in 2018 on a US warrant and is fighting extradition to the US over charges Huawei violated American sanctions on Iran, in a case that has plunged Canada-China relations into crisi