Researchers discover new particle in the blood of septic patients
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Researchers have found that people with sepsis have never-before-seen particles in their blood. The scientists are the first to show that these particles, called elongated neutrophil-derived structures (ENDS), break off of immune cells and change their shape as they course through the body.
