Police say runaway Hong Kong politician probed for security crime

Sunday, 6 December 2020
Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 6, 2020

A Hong Kong pro-democracy politician who fled overseas is being investigated for national security crimes, police said Sunday, confirming they have frozen some of his bank accounts. The revelation comes as international banks in the semi-autonomous city become increasingly tangled up in political tensions as the US threatens to sanction businesses that aid Beijing's crackdown on dissent.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case 01:19

 Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his newspaper Apple Daily. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

