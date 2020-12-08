Batteries mimic mammal bones for stability Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Sodium-ion batteries offer several advantages over lithium-ion batteries; however, it is difficult to develop sodium cathodes, materials through which electrons can enter a battery. Many candidate materials are unstable or cannot withstand high voltages. To find a solution, researchers turned to nature. They created a porous system of NVP structures, surrounded by a dense shell of reduced graphene oxide. 👓 View full article

