Damage to brain cells reverberates to 'bystander' cells

Science Daily Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Injury or disease that afflicts a relatively small number of brain cells causes a chain reaction that stops activity across a vast network of neural circuits, according to new research. The study may help to explain why people can suffer from temporary but severe loss of cognitive function in cases of traumatic brain injury or disease.
