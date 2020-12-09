Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four lions test positive for coronavirus at Barcelona zoo

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Four lions at a zoo in Barcelona have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, marking the world’s second known outbreak among large felines.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Four Lions Test Positive for Coronavirus at a Spanish Zoo

Four Lions Test Positive for Coronavirus at a Spanish Zoo 01:07

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on four lions who have recently tested positive for Covid at a Spanish zoon in Barcelona, Spain.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Feeling fine': Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself [Video]

'Feeling fine': Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to post a note, giving more details. Many of Kriti's industry friends, colleagues wished her a quick recovery...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published
Singapore cruise cut short by Covid-positive test [Video]

Singapore cruise cut short by Covid-positive test

A passenger on a "cruise to nowhere" has been diagnosed with coronavirus,prompting the vessel to return early to Singapore on Wednesday. RoyalCaribbean said the guest tested positive for Covid-19 after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

The former New York City mayor was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Four lions test positive for Covid-19 at Barcelona Zoo

 The animals at Barcelona Zoo are thought to have been in contact with an asymptomatic staff member.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Lions at Barcelona zoo contract COVID-19

 Four lions have been infected by the coronavirus at the Barcelona zoo. It is the second known case of big cats in captivity catching COVID-19.
Deutsche Welle

News24.com | Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for Covid-19

 Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for Covid-19, veterinary authorities have said, in only the second known case in which large felines have...
News24