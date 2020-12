Menaced by Murder Hornets, Bees Decorate Their Hives With Poop Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Asian honeybees have exhibited what scientists call a form of tool use to deter attacks by giant predatory wasps. 👓 View full article

