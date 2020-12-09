New evidence: Neanderthals buried their dead
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Was burial of the dead practiced by Neanderthals or is it an innovation specific to our species? Researchers have demonstrated, using a variety of criteria, that a Neanderthal child was buried, probably around 41,000 years ago, at the Ferrassie site (Dordogne, France).
