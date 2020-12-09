Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New evidence: Neanderthals buried their dead

Science Daily Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Was burial of the dead practiced by Neanderthals or is it an innovation specific to our species? Researchers have demonstrated, using a variety of criteria, that a Neanderthal child was buried, probably around 41,000 years ago, at the Ferrassie site (Dordogne, France).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania [Video]

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published