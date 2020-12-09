Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Honey bees fend off giant hornets with animal feces

Science Daily Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Researchers discovered honeybees in Vietnam collect and apply animal dung around hive entrances to deter deadly nest raids by giant hornets. This finding is the first to document the use of tools by honeybees. Researchers found the hornets spent less time and did less chewing at hives with moderate to heavy dung spotting. They were also less likely to launch mass attacks on the more heavily spotted hives.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Published
News video: Honey bees do belly dance to scare hornets away

Honey bees do belly dance to scare hornets away 01:19

 Predator-prey evolution has equipped some honey bees with a potent defense mechanism against a hornet attack. A signal from colony guard bees lets hornets know that their attack plans have been exposed, and also sends an alarm across the bee colony communicating that urgent reinforcements are needed...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Murder hornets' ready to emerge from their cells [Video]

'Murder hornets' ready to emerge from their cells

What Asian giant hornets adults look like when they are ready to emerge from their cells.#asian #giant #hornet

Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate     Duration: 01:00Published
Researchers Destroy Murder Hornet Nest [Video]

Researchers Destroy Murder Hornet Nest

Washington state Agriculture Department workers uncovered a basketball-sized nest housing about 100 - 200 Asian giant hornets in Blaine, Wash. on Oct. 23.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:27Published
WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US [Video]

WEB EXTRA: First Asian Giant Hornet Nest in US

the first Asian giant hornet nest found in the U.S. was located in Blaine, WA, the state's Department of Agriculture announced. They will try to get rid of it Saturday (10/24). The so-called “murder..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published