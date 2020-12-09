Honey bees fend off giant hornets with animal feces
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Researchers discovered honeybees in Vietnam collect and apply animal dung around hive entrances to deter deadly nest raids by giant hornets. This finding is the first to document the use of tools by honeybees. Researchers found the hornets spent less time and did less chewing at hives with moderate to heavy dung spotting. They were also less likely to launch mass attacks on the more heavily spotted hives.
Predator-prey evolution has equipped some honey bees with a potent defense mechanism against a hornet attack. A signal from colony guard bees lets hornets know that their attack plans have been exposed, and also sends an alarm across the bee colony communicating that urgent reinforcements are needed...