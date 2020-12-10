Mammal bones inspire design of new sodium-ion battery
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Dec 8, 2020
To build a more structurally stable sodium-ion battery, a team of researchers from South Korea and the United States have turned to mammal bones and their multilayer geometry for inspiration. Like the bones of mammals, the new battery structure - described Tuesday in the journal Applied Physics Review - combines a spongy inner material with a harder, more compact outer layer. F
Volkswagen of America today marked the start of construction of its Battery Engineering Lab at its Chattanooga Engineering and Planning Center. The approximately $22 million dollar facility will test..