You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This giant glacier is on a collision course with a British overseas territory



Meanwhile in Antarctica, the world’s largest iceberg is heading for the island of South Georgia… Credit: BRUT Duration: 04:23 Published on November 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources News24.com | SEE | Giant iceberg on course to collide with south Atlantic penguin colony island An enormous iceberg is heading toward South Georgia Island in the southern Atlantic, where scientists say a collision could devastate wildlife including...

News24 1 day ago