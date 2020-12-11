Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Obtains FDA Panel Approval
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets a nod from an independent panel of experts who have overwhelmingly voted to recommend the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization for emergency usage for individuals 16 years old and older.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets a nod from an independent panel of experts who have overwhelmingly voted to recommend the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization for emergency usage for individuals 16 years old and older.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources