Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Obtains FDA Panel Approval

HNGN Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Obtains FDA Panel ApprovalPfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets a nod from an independent panel of experts who have overwhelmingly voted to recommend the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorization for emergency usage for individuals 16 years old and older.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: FDA Advisory Panel Votes To Recommend Emergency Use Authorization Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine

FDA Advisory Panel Votes To Recommend Emergency Use Authorization Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine 03:39

 The next step in the race for a COVID vaccine is emergency authorization by the FDA, which has the potential to happen soon; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward [Video]

Vaccine trial participants weigh in as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine takes step forward

An FDA advisory panel recommended the FDA approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization, bringing a sign of a light at the end of the tunnel for many during this pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:58Published
Biggest Vote Of Confidence Yet For Pfizer COVID Vaccine [Video]

Biggest Vote Of Confidence Yet For Pfizer COVID Vaccine

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports an FDA advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published
Rollout Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine In South Florida To Happen Fast [Video]

Rollout Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine In South Florida To Happen Fast

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo spoke with health care workers ready to take the vaccine. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3mdihYY

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

CBS Evening News, December 10, 2020

 FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use; Andrea Bocelli and daughter starring in online Christmas concert
CBS News

FDA panel recommends approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

 An advisory panel with the Food and Drug Administration recommended the emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, but the FDA must still sign...
CBS News

FDA panel recommends emergency use authorization of Pfizer vaccine

 An FDA advisory panel has voted to recommend emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. Pending FDA approval, the first 2.9 million doses could be shipped...
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyVOA NewsRTTNewsDNATechCrunch