DoD to adopt flight simulation program for ordinary computers
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Washington DC (UPI) Dec 8, 2020
The Department of Defense is planning to adopt a flight simulation program that can be installed on ordinary computers and laptops to supplement pilot training. According to Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Frahm, the Joint Immersive Training System, or JTS isn't meant to replace simulators or real-time flying but to augment them and accelerate the pace of training. The Air Force has repo
