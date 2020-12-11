Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Airbnb doubles in US market debut, gaining elite status

Energy Daily Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Airbnb doubles in US market debut, gaining elite statusNew York (AFP) Dec 10, 2020

Airbnb shares more than doubled in a sizzling US market debut Thursday which vaulted the home-sharing platform into an elite group of richly valued companies. Shares opened at $146, a dizzying rise after the San Francisco-based firm priced them at $68 for its initial public offering. They closed at $144.71, a jump of 113 percent in the market debut. At those levels Airbnb is worth mo
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debut

DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debut 01:31

 Shares of food delivery start-up DoorDash opened 80 percent higher in a blockbuster debut that gave it a $70 billion market value in one of the biggest stock debuts of the year. Conway G. Gittens reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Airbnb Soars 115% Valuation Past $100 Billion [Video]

Airbnb Soars 115% Valuation Past $100 Billion

Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb Airbnb soared 115% at the open in its trading debut on Thursday, giving the peer-to-peer lodging service a market valuation of more than $100 billion. Airbnb raised..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Airbnb hikes IPO price range [Video]

Airbnb hikes IPO price range

Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published
Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources [Video]

Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources

Airbnb plans to make its IPO registration public next week, putting it on course for a New York stock market debut in December even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, two people familiar with the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:58Published