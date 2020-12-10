Global  
 

Exoplanet around distant star resembles reputed 'Planet Nine' in our solar system

Science Daily Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Astronomers think planets can exist in orbits far from their star, and propose a two-step process: interactions with the star or inner planets kick it out of the inner system, and then a passing star stabilizes the orbit to keep it bound. Such a scenario could explain the hypothesized 'Planet Nine' in our solar system. Astronomers has now confirmed that one binary star system, HD 106906, has a planet in a bound, highly eccentric orbit.
