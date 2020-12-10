Exoplanet around distant star resembles reputed 'Planet Nine' in our solar system
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Astronomers think planets can exist in orbits far from their star, and propose a two-step process: interactions with the star or inner planets kick it out of the inner system, and then a passing star stabilizes the orbit to keep it bound. Such a scenario could explain the hypothesized 'Planet Nine' in our solar system. Astronomers has now confirmed that one binary star system, HD 106906, has a planet in a bound, highly eccentric orbit.
When did Snips win YOU over? Or did she have you at "I'm Ahsoka"? For this list, we're looking at the most memorable, kick-ass Ahsoka Tano moments in the Star Wars franchise - from "The Clone Wars" and..