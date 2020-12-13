Brexit talks continue but UK navy on standby as deadline nears
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () London (AFP) Dec 12, 2020
Trade talks between Britain and EU continued into the night Saturday ahead of the latest make-or-break deadline, as the Royal Navy readied armed ships to patrol UK fishing waters in case of a "no-deal" Brexit. Negotiations in Brussels were due to continue on Sunday, the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen have set as a deadline to decide whether any trade
