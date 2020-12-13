Brexit Talks Continue but UK Navy on Standby as Deadline Nears 

Sunday, 13 December 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Trade talks between Britain and EU continued into the night Saturday ahead of the latest make-or-break deadline, as the Royal Navy readied armed ships to patrol UK fishing waters in case of a "no-deal" Brexit. Negotiations in Brussels were due to continue on Sunday, the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen have set as a deadline to decide whether any trade