Indonesia wants to lure SpaceX to build rocket launch site Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Jakarta (AFP) Dec 14, 2020



Indonesia has invited Tesla boss Elon Musk to build a launch site for his SpaceX's rocket in the Southeast Asian country, pointing out the benefits of a location next to the equator, officials said. "Indonesia has several areas located near to the equator," Jodi Mahardi, spokesman of Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Ministry, told AFP on Monday. "The cost of SpaceX's rocket l

0

