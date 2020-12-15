Fiji, Tonga batten down as cyclones gather pace
Fiji and Tonga issued severe weather warnings Tuesday as twin cyclones intensified near the Pacific island nations. The Tonga Metservice said Tropical Cyclone Zazu was a category one system, currently packing winds of up to 90 kilometres an hour (56 miles an hour), and expected to reach category two on Wednesday. Meanwhile, forecasters in Fiji said Tropical Cyclone Yasa had reached categ
